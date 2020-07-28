India Proved To Be 'pharmacy Of The World', Especially Amid Covid Pandemic: Union Minister

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda on Monday said that India has proved that it is the "pharmacy of the world" in the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Gowda said, "India is often referred to as 'the pharmacy of the world' and this has been proved true especially in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when India continued to export critical life-saving medicines to the countries."

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandviya said that three bulk drug parks will be developed in the country in partnership with the states at Rs 3,000 crores. "Three bulk drug parks will be developed in the country in partnership with the states at Rs 3,000 crores. Four medical device parks will also be developed with a government grant of Rs 100 crores for one park," Mandaviya said

Meanwhile, the government also released guidelines of four schemes for the development of bulk drug and medical device parks across the country to promote their domestic manufacturing. These schemes of the Department of Pharmaceuticals were approved by the Union Cabinet in March this year.

"In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the schemes have been conceptualised for making India Atma Nirbhar in pharma sector," Sadananda Gowda said. "The objective is to make India self-reliant in the production of 53 critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) or key starting materials (KSMs), and in production of medical devices, for which India is crucially dependent upon imports," he added.

The Coronavirus crisis has exposed the weakness in global supply chains and posed a threat to the health security of the country, Gowda said. "The details of the schemes have been drawn up meticulously after having in-depth consultations with stakeholders including industries and state governments. The selection of their location will be based on objective criteria, and in the spirit of competitive federalism," the minister said.

India has, so far, supplied the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine to 53 countries for fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

