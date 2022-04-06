India Provides 36,000MT Petrol, 40,000MT Diesel To Sri Lanka; Overall Supply At 2,70,000MT

As part of the credit line that India has offered to Sri Lanka, as of Wednesday, a total of 2,70,000 metric tonnes of fuel has so far been delivered to the island nation to assuage the unprecedented power crises and economic uncertainties. This is after the dispatch of a consignment of 36,000 MT petrol and 40,000 MT diesel in the past 24 hours. The consignment is a part of the US 500 million oil line of credit extended by India to Sri Lanka.

"#Indian credit line for fuel at work!!! One consignment each of 36,000 MT petrol and 40,000 MT diesel was delivered to #SriLanka in the last 24 hours. Total supply of various types of fuel under Indian assistance now stands at more than 270,000 MT," (Sic) tweeted India High Commission in Colombo.

Economic crises in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has been reeling under an emergency-like situation after the country started facing pressure on the economic front with mounting debt, high inflation, unavailability of essential commodities, energy shortage, etc. The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka's currency has been depreciating coupled with a drastic reduction in the income from tourism due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

India's economic support to Sri Lanka

In addition to a US 500 million oil line of credit to Sri Lanka, India has also announced an additional US 1 billion credit line to salvage the drowning economy. The US 1 billion credit line is targeted at levelling out the fuel and food costs in the country.

Last month, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on "initiatives being taken by both countries to increase bilateral economic cooperation, and conveyed his thanks for the support extended by India for the Sri Lankan economy." PM Modi, citing the 'Neigbourhood first' policy, assured all support to former Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, who has visited India twice in recent months.

In November 2021, as Sri Lanka halted the import of chemical fertilisers, India dispatched 100 tonnes of nano nitrogen liquid fertilisers and thereafter in February 2022, the Ministry of Petroleum provided a short term loan of USD 500 million to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation.

