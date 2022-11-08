India Provides Food To 16 Sailors Detained In Equatorial Guinea; Ship Master Thankful

The Union government on Tuesday, November 8, provided food and water to the 16 Indian sailors, who were illegally detained in Equatorial Guinea. They have now been brought to a detention facility centre in Malabo. Earlier in the day, they released a video from the detention centre where the master of the ship appealed to the central government for their release and mentioned that they were not being provided with food and water in the detention centre.

The master of the shift said, "The Indian embassy has just sent food for us. We are very thankful. Thank you Indian embassy, and thank you government of India for providing us with food. We are very thankful. Please get us back home as soon as possible, please (with folded hands). Thank you for all your effort, please get us back."

In an earlier video, he had urged, "I am the master of the ship named Heroic Idun. The crew members have been sent to the Malabo detention facility. We do not have any food or water. We are also not allowed to go outside as well and we do not know what will happen to us. Maybe this is a step towards handling the vessel to Nigeria."

Indian sailors illegally detained; seek help

Earlier, it was being said that the detained Indian sailors will soon be handed over to the Nigerian government. India's External Affairs Ministry is making efforts to rescue the crew members after the sailors alleged unlawful detention and coercion. Nigeria, however, has asserted that they will be prosecuted.

On the other hand, the embassy in Equatorial Guinea and the High Commission in Nigeria is also closely working with authorities of both countries to free the crew members of MV Heroic Idun. “All crew members are safe and those in the Detention Centre have been shifted to the ship,” the mission in Equatorial Guinea tweeted.

The Vice-President of Equatorial Guinea was instructed to hand over the crew to the Nigerian government. According to sources, the authorities in Equatorial Guinea carried out all due process over the last three months and have not found anything incriminating. While the Nigerian authorities allege that this is a case of oil theft.