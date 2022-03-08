India Pulls Up Pakistan, IOC For Raking Up Kashmir Issue In UN; 'Audacity To Comment'

In the United Nations, India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan's repetitive attempts at raking bilateral issues on multilateral forums and engaging in disinformation and propaganda. Reminding the neighbouring country how its top leadership has time and again admitted that its military and intelligence agency has created terrorist groups and trained them to fight in Afghanistan and the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, India questioned Pakistan's audacity to comment about its human rights.

India pulls up Pakistan; reminds how it trained terrorists

"The perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack have remained unpunished. The world remembers the horrors of the 2016 Pathankot terror attack. We all know where the perpetrators of these attacks came from. It was in February 2019 that 40 brave men of Indian security forces were martyred in a dastardly terrorist attack in Pulwama carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad, a Pakistan based terrorist organisation proscribed by the UN," India said in a statement.

It added, "Pakistan has failed in meeting the global demand for dismantling of the terrorism mill in Pakistan that churns out terrorists who are responsible for violating the most fundamental of human rights, the right to life, of people in our region and around the world. Pakistan has ignored the reality that it has become a victim of its own State policies to nurture terrorist organizations."

India also highlighted how the Human Rights Committee in its concluding observations on the initial report of Pakistan had expressed serious concern over its blasphemy laws that carry draconian penalties, including the mandatory death sentence, and over hate crimes against persons belonging to religious minorities.

Reject Pakistan and IOC's statement on India

"We categorically reject the reference to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the OIC’s statement. It is regrettable that session after session the OIC has allowed its platform to be exploited by Pakistan for serving its own anti-India agenda. OIC Member States appear helpless in preventing Pakistan from undermining the interests of OIC Member States, " India said, reiterating that the entire territory of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has been and shall remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

India's statement comes as it exercises its right to reply in response to the statements delivered by Pakistan and OIC during the General Debate under Agenda Item 2.