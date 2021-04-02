India Pushes For Early LAC Disengagement; Says 'prolongation In Neither Side's Interest'

The MEA on Friday stressed that India was looking forward to ensuring that the disengagement in the remaining areas along the Line of Actual Control at the earliest. Elaborating on the series of engagements since the disengagement in the Pangong Tso region, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi affirmed that both sides continued to remain in touch. Quoting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he stressed that prolonging the situation is in neither country's interest. According to Bagchi, further disengagement might open up the possibility of de-escalation of forces and progress in bilateral ties.

MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi remarked, "As you are very well aware, after the disengagement in the Pangong lake area, we had the 10th round of senior commanders' meeting and a telephonic conversation between the EAM and his Chinese counterpart and a WMCC interaction on the 4th of March. There is a consensus that the two sides should quickly resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. The disengagement in the Pangong lake area was a significant step forward. It has provided a good basis for the resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC in the Western sector. Speaking at the WMCC, the two sides held a detailed exchange of views on the remaining issues."

"The two sides continue to remain in touch through diplomatic and military channels. As the EAM had pointed out to his Chinese counterpart, prolongation of the situation is in neither side's interest. We, therefore, hope that the Chinese side will work with us to ensure that the disengagement in the remaining areas is completed at the earliest. This would allow both sides to consider de-escalation of forces in Eastern Ladakh as that alone will lead to restoration of peace and tranquility and would provide conditions for the progress of our overall bilateral relationship," he added.

Disengagement in Pangong lake area was significant step forward; It provided good basis for resolution of other remaining issues: MEA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2021

LAC faceoff

The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control was exacerbated when 21 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. Multiple rounds of military commander-level and WMCC meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis. Besides this, EAM S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have met their respective counterparts. So far, the armies of India and China have disengaged from two places, including north and south of Pangong Tso.