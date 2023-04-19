India Puts Forth 3 Priorities For Healthcare Sector At G20 Meet

India has put forth three priorities for the health sector in the second G20 Health Working Group meeting and received support from participating members, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Wednesday.

The three priorities are health emergencies prevention, preparedness and response with focus on one health and antimicrobial resistance (AMR); strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector with focus on access to and availability of safe, effective, quality and affordable medical countermeasures such as vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics; and digital health innovations and solutions to aid universal health coverage and improve healthcare service delivery.

Bhushan said that a draft of the declaration was shared with the participating members and preliminary suggestions have been received.

It will be further worked upon before being passed in the G20 ministerial meeting to be held in August in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

The first meeting of the G20 Health Working Group was held in Thiruvananthapuram.

The second meeting concluded in Panaji on Wednesday. More than 180 delegates from 19 G20 member countries, 10 invited states and 22 international organisations participated in it.