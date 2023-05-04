India Puts On Show Overarching Digital Public Infra At G7 Meet In Japan

India put on show its overarching public digital infrastructure at the Group of Seven (G7) countries' conference of digital and IT ministers in Japan, news agency ANI reported. The conference took place in Japan's Takasaki, Gunma on April 29 and 30. India was an invitee at the conference which discussed emerging and disruptive technologies, data flows and digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and internet governance. Canada, France, Germany, Italy, UK, USA and Japan were among other attendees at the conference. India was represented at the summit by Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Following his return, Vaishnaw, who also runs India's Ministry of Railways, said, "India is clearly emerging as a technology powerhouse and a trusted partner because of PM Modi ji's visionary programmes like Digital India and Make in India. Today globally, there is a strong interest in learning from India's growth journey as technology developers."

At the conference, India demonstrated how digital infrastructure is being constructed to offer solutions at a population scale, according to a press release. Aadhaar, UPI, Cowin, and other use cases were showcased. India also updated the development of its 4G telecom stack and the rollout of its 5G network. India urged the G7 to deploy its technical experts to examine India's telecom infrastructure vis a vis international standards.

(With inputs from ANI)