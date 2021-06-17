India Puts Vaccine Equity Above 'vaccine Passports'; Sticks Up For Developing World

India on Thursday announced that it is ready to hold discussions for issuing ‘vaccine passports’ with a greater focus on vaccine equity since a larger portion of the population is yet to be vaccinated in the developing nations around the world. The announcement comes after Japan decided to issue ‘vaccine passports’ as proof of immunization for its citizens traveling abroad.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi on Thursday while addressing the press said, “As you are aware, there is as an ongoing global debate on the issue of so-called vaccine passports. We feel that this has to be linked to the larger issue of vaccine equity given that many developing countries have not yet been able to vaccinate a larger percentage of their population”. He added, “We would favour discussions on the subject of vaccine passports with a greater focus on vaccine equity.”

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, however, in the G7 plus ministerial session earlier strongly opposed the idea of ‘vaccine passport’, and termed it as ‘highly discriminatory' as vaccine coverage in developing countries is lagging behind as compared to the developed counties.

The fate of students with vaccination

Arindam Bagchi spoke about the issue of the educational institutions in the United States asking the students to get vaccinated with WHO authorized vaccines. He noted that the sets of information lack uniformity since there has not been any published mandate which seeks compulsory vaccination for travelers wanting to travel to the USA from India.

The MEA spokesperson further said, "I also understand that there are multiple conversations between the students and our universities. We would obviously support our students. I think everyone concerned is interested in ensuring that the students are able to reach the universities and undertake regular classes and we hope that a constructive solution can be found."

On Tuesday the United States assured that more visa appointments to the Indian students would be made available in the coming weeks, citing the rush in the interview slots at the embassy portal. Speaking about the earlier reports of students who are being inoculated with Covaxin or the Russian-made Sputnik V, being asked again to get re-vaccinated at the university campus with WHO authorized jabs, MEA spokesperson told that discussions are going on about the emergency use authorization approval of Covaxin by the WHO.

Japan’s take on Vaccination Passport

On the other hand, Japan announced that from mid-end-July the country will issue so-called vaccine passports as more activities are opening up in the world for those who are completely vaccinated. Citing the development Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said, “To prepare for prompt issuance, we will first issue the vaccination certificates by paper but will also make consideration for their issuance in the digital format.” Japan is also in talks with the other countries to exempt the travelers carrying the documents which denote their complete vaccination status from quarantine or to reduce their quarantine period.

