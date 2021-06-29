India Raises Alarm At UNGA Over Drones Used By Terrorists After Jammu Attack

Days after the Jammu attack that involved the use of drones, India has now raised the issue at the UN General Assembly (UNGA). India has stated that the use of weaponised drones for terrorist activities against strategic and commercial assets calls for serious attention by the global community. After the Jammu attack, a fresh attempt was again made to attack a military installation with the help of drones. However, alert Army sentries at the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak station fired at the drones which later flew away.

India raises drone usage issue at UN after Jammu attack

Addressing the UNGA at the ‘Global scourge of terrorism: assessment of current threats and emerging trends for the new decade’, Special Secretary (Internal Security), Ministry of Home Affairs in the Government of India, V S K Kaumudi spoke about drones being used for terrorist activities. Kaumudi said that the drones are being increasingly used as its a low-cost option and easily available. He added that the danger is imminent and comes a challenge for the security agencies worldwide.

"Being a low-cost option and easily available, utilisation of these aerial/sub-surface platforms for sinister purposes by terrorist groups such as intelligence collection, weapon/explosives delivery and targeted attacks have become an imminent danger and challenge for security agencies worldwide,” he said at the 2nd High Level Conference of the Head of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of the Member States in the General Assembly. “The possibility of the use of weaponised drones for terrorist purposes against strategic and commercial assets calls for serious attention by the member states. We have witnessed terrorists using UAS to smuggle weapons across borders,” Kaumudi said, according to his statement issued by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.

Speaking to Republic TV, Major General GD Bakshi (Retd) stated that Pakistan used commercially off the shelf technology. He added that Pakistan used locally made copters that are made of plastic. He added that the already existing radars that are not able to detect the small drones. GD Bakshi added that India needs to be proactive in countering the threat.

"One can easily use these drones to attack individuals, ammunition dumps, buildings and military installations. You have to be proactive. In 2017, Russia had used a drone that had gone 96 kilometers into Ukraine. It blew up the ammunition dump. Therefore, we have to be proactive as we cannot allow Pakistan to use such technology," he added

J&K drone attack

In the early hours of Sunday, twin explosions rocked the technical area of the IAF airbase in Jammu causing minor damage to the facility and leaving two Indian Air Force officers injured. The blasts which took place within a gap of five minutes occured after explosive-laden drones crashed in the airbase. The first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am. It is believed that the target was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area. The blasts come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-level meeting with J&K's political parties and the Gupkar alliance, the first since the abrogation of Article 370.

With PTI Inputs