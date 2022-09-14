India Raises Concern With US On $450 Million Sustenance Package For Pakistan's F-16 Fleet

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday raised a flag over the Biden administration's decision for a $450 million upgradation package for Pakistan's F-16 fighter jet fleet with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin.

In a telephonic conversation with Lloyd, Singh conveyed India's concern at the recent US decision to provide a sustenance package for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet.

I conveyed India's concern at the recent US decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet.

"Had a warm and productive telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of Defence, Mr. Lloyd Austin. We discussed growing convergence of strategic interests and enhanced defence & security cooperation," Singh said.

"We also discussed ways to strengthen technological and industrial collaboration and also explore cooperation in emerging and critical technologies," he said.

The Union minister said he was looking forward to continuing dialogue with Secretary Austin to further consolidate the India-US partnership.

US approves $450 million F-16 fleet sustainment programme to Pakistan

The Biden administration on September 8 approved a $450 million F-16 fighter jet fleet sustainment programme for Pakistan to assist it to meet present and future counterterrorism threats. Notably, this is the first major security assistance from Washington to Islamabad in four years.

Calling the F-16 programme a crucial part of a broader US-Pakistan bilateral relationship, Washington said that this fleet will allow Islamabad to support counterterrorism operations.

"Pakistan's F-16 programme is an important part of a broader US-Pakistan bilateral relationship, and this proposed sale will sustain Pakistan's capability to meet current and future counterterrorism threats by maintaining the F-16 fleet," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

He said that the fleet will back counterterrorism operations in Pakistan and "we expect Pakistan will take sustained action against all terrorist groups."

In 2018, then US President Donald Trump suspended about $2 billion in security assistance to Pakistan for failing to clamp down on the Taliban and the Haqqani Network terror outfits and disassemble their safe havens in the country.