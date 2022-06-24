India Raises Concerns Over LeT And JeM Threats In Afghanistan, Calls For 'unified Action'

Raising concerns over the rising tensions in Afghanistan, India on Thursday stated that the connections between UNSC-proscribed groups such as LeT and JeM pose a threat in the region further adding that these groups should not get support from any other terror shelters based in the region.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti while speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on UNAMA called for unified action for ensuring that Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorists. Making a veiled reference to Pakistan, he asked to make sure that LeT and JeM outfits don't get support from other similar outfits.

He further also noted that there has been a significant increase in the presence of ISIL-K in Afghanistan and their capacity to carry out attacks. Notably, Islamic StateKhorasan, an affiliate of the Islamic State militant group, reportedly having its base in Afghanistan, continues to issue threats of terrorist attacks on other countries.

Citing the recent findings of the 1988 Sanctions Committee's Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team Report, he added that it indicates that keeping in view the current authorities in Afghanistan, there is a need to take much stronger action to fulfill their anti-terrorism commitments.

The report further noted that the Taliban is yet to dissociate itself from other terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda which continue to remain active.

'There are serious concerns that need our immediate attention': Tirumurti at UNSC meet

Speaking on all the underlying challenges in the country, Tirumurti said,

"There are, therefore, serious concerns which need our immediate attention and unified action to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a haven for other terrorist organisations including ISIS-K, Al-Qaeda, JeM and LeT. We need to see concrete progress in ensuring that such proscribed terrorists, entities, or their aliases do not get any support, tacit or direct, either from Afghan soil or from the terror sanctuaries based in the region."

He also added that India is closely motioning the security situation in Afghanistan and is actively engaging with the international community to ensure consensus on issues of security, peace, and stability.

Image: AP