India Raises Zakir Naik Issue With Qatar, Takes Strong Stand Amid World Cup Controversy

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Monday said that India has raised the issue of controversial Islamic preacher and Indian fugitive Zakir Naik being wanted with Qatar.

According to reports, Zakir Naik was roped in to give religious lectures at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. “Preacher Sheikh Zakir Naik is present in Qatar during the World Cup and will give many religious lectures throughout the tournament,” Faisal Alhajri, a presenter at the Qatari state-owned sports channel Alkass, had tweeted.

Naik, a televangelist, fled from India in 2016 and moved to Malaysia, where he was granted permanent residency. India had sent a request to Malaysia for his extradition. He is banned in the United Kingdom and Canada for his hate speech against other religions.

India raises Zakir Naik issue with Qatar

During a press briefing on Thursday, when asked if India has raised an extradition request with Qatar, Bagchi said, "The issue of Zakir Naik being wanted has been raised with Qatar. Extradition is very legal terminology and I won't like to use it loosely...We will continue to take every step to bring him to justice in India."

Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation was banned by India in late 2016 for encouraging and assisting its followers in “promoting or attempting to promote feelings of enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different religious communities and groups."

On Tuesday, Union Minister Hardeep Puri said he was sure that India would convey its views on the matter in the "strongest possible terms" to the concerned authorities.

"We (India) have our views on him and I am sure they will be conveyed in the strongest possible terms to the concerned authorities," he had said.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey also stated that if anything is division then it should not be encouraged.