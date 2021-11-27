'India Ranks 3rd In Transplantation': Mansukh Mandaviya Reveals On Organ Donation Day

As per the data available on the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation (GODT) website, India now ranks third in the world in terms of organ transplantation, trailing only the United States and China, according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who remarked that "Jeete ji Raktdaan, Marne ke baad Angadaan" should be the slogan of people's lives.

Explaining the importance of organ donation, the Union Health Minister noted at the 12th Indian Organ Donation Day event, "Our culture puts emphasis on 'Shubh' and 'Laabh' where individual well-being is rooted with the greater good of the community. It is my honour to be participating in 12th Indian Organ Donation Day, a day that is celebrated for the noble cause of organ donation.

Since the year 2010, Indian Organ Donation Day is being celebrated every year to commemorate the contributions made to society by deceased donors and their families." He added that the rate of organ donation has increased by roughly four times during 2012-13.

अंगदान है महादान 🫀



The virtues of sacrifice & compassion are integral part of our rich culture.



Administered the pledge on the occasion of 12th Indian Organ Donation Day. Also, highlighted the need for organ donation & encouraged people for it. pic.twitter.com/9QRaCbjjqt — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) November 27, 2021

"According to data accessible on the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation (GODT) website, the total number of organ transplants performed per year in India has climbed from 4990 in 2013 to 12746 in 2019, and India now ranks third in the world, only after the United States and China. Similarly, the rate of organ donation has surged by about fourfold since 2012-13," he stated.

The Health Minister also mentioned that there is still a significant disparity between the number of patients in need of transplantation and the number of those willing to donate their organs after death.

"Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative influence on organ donation and transplantation activities, which we aim to put behind soon," he added.

Mandaviya also reminded everyone that society is rapidly changing and that as the sanctity and value of life becomes more obvious to all, persons who have committed 'Angadaan' (organ donation) will soon be treated with the same respect as those who donate their hard-earned money to charity.

The Health Minister urged people to not only pledge to donate their organs but also to raise awareness about the shortage of organs available for transplant in the country and encourage others to do so.

"Everyone in society, including doctors, informed citizens, governments, and the media, must play an active part in addressing organ donation hesitation and increasing organ donation across the country," he stated.

The event, which was launched by Union Ministers to promote organ donation at a time when the country's demand for organ replacement vastly outnumbers organ donations, was meant to commemorate the gift of life provided by deceased donors to transplant recipients.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: @mansukhmandviya/Twitter