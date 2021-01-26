India Ranks 7th On Index Of Countries Most Impacted By Climate Change In 2019: Report

An NGO based in Germany's Bonn, Germanwatch, on Monday informed that according to the Global Climate Risk Index 2021, India ranked 7th among countries most affected by climate change in 2019. The Global Climate Risk index, 2021, report said that in 2019, monsoon continued for a month longer than normal. The report further stated that from June to the end of September 2019, 110 per cent long period average was recorded.

Report: India among top 10 worst affected countries by climate change in 2019

The flooding caused by heavy rain in India was responsible for 1,800 deaths across 14 states and also led to the displacement of 1.8 million people. "There were 8 tropical cyclones in India, out of which 6 of them intensified to become 'very severe'," the report added.

The Global Climate Risk Index 2021 report said, "Extremely severe cyclone Fani affected 28 million people, killing 90 people in India and Bangladesh, and causing economic loss to the tune of US$8.1 billion."

Outlining further details of the effects of climate change in India, Germanwatch's report stated that between 2000 to 2019, over 4,75,000 people lost their lives as a direct result of more than 11,000 extreme weather events globally, and economic losses amounted to around US $ 2.56 trillion (in purchasing power parties). Globally, 11.8 million people were affected by intense monsoon with the economic damage estimated to be US $ 10 billion.

Reacting to this report, Bharti Institute of Public Policy research director and adjunct associate professor Dr Anjal Prakash said that it is not surprising to know that India appears to be in the top 10 most affected countries because IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) has been pointing towards extreme risk an emerging market like India is going to face due to very rapidly changing climatic conditions.

Prakash said, "India is blessed by many ecologies – glaciers, high mountains, long coastlines as well as massive semi-arid regions which are the hotspots for climate change. Global warming is leading to an increase in the frequency of cyclones, melting of glaciers at much faster rates, and heatwaves. A majority of the Indian population is dependent on agriculture, which is being severely affected by the impact of climate change. This year, India saw many of its cities drowning due to variability of the monsoon system.”

Stating that India needs a country and state-specific plan to deal with climate change events, the research director said that a national adaptation plan was prepared in 2008 followed by state action plans. However, most of the plans lack resources to be integrated into the district development and disaster risk reduction plan. "It is high time that the government commissions India's state and district-specific climate-risk maps to further disaggregate this information to understand which areas need more attention than others, " he added.

The Global Climate Risk Index (CRI) analyses quantified impacts of extreme weather events both in terms of the fatalities and economic losses. The index is based on data from Munich Re’s NatCatSERVICE.

