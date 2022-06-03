India Raps US State Dept Report On Religious Freedom; 'Vote Bank Politics Being Practised'

India on June 3 dismissed the US State Department Report 2021 on religious freedom, and said that New Delhi is a pluralistic society that values religious freedom and human rights. “In our discussion with the US, we have regularly highlighted the issues of concerns in the United States,” said India’s foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Furthermore, he added that India has taken a critical note of the US State Department in its annual report to the Congress which alleged that in the year 2021, there were attacks on members of the minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, occurred throughout that year.

“Attacks on members of religious minority communities, including killings, assaults, and intimidation, occurred throughout the year. These included incidents of 'cow vigilantism' against non-Hindus based on allegations of cow slaughter or trade in beef," the US State Department outlined in the report, that was condemned by India’s government officials.

'Vote bank politics' in matters of Global Relations

India’s foreign ministry rejected such allegations, stating that India sees no locus standi for a foreign government to pronounce on the state of its citizens' constitutionally protected right and that upon the reports of the various non-profit organisations. "It is unfortunate that the “vote bank politics” is being adhered to in the matters pertaining to International Relations," Bagchi itertaed.

“We urge that assessments based on motivated inputs and biased views must be avoided,” he added. India also highlighted the “issues of concerns” in the US, such as gun violence, racially and ethnically motivated attacks, hate crimes, etc.

The report was released by Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department earlier last year that underscored alleged violations of religious freedom in India. US State Department highlighted that Religious Freedom Report describes the status of religious freedom in particularly every country.

The report covers government policies violating religious belief and practices of groups, religious denominations and individuals, and US policies to promote religious freedom around the world. The US Department of State submitted the report in accordance with the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998. The report took excerpts from the organizations as the Indian law strengthened oversight and accountability of foreign NGO fundings.

Image: AP, PIB