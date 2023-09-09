India ready to host any event: G20 special secy ahead of leaders' summit in New Delhi

As Delhi gears up to host the two-day leaders' summit starting today, September 9, the G20 Special Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi said that one of the advantages of the gala event would be that it'll allow India to show that it is 'ready to host any event' in future.

While speaking on the arrangements of the event, he said, "There is a support staff that is reviewing the security and other arrangements. Craftspeople are there who are participating. Managing all of this is a huge organisational scheme. One of the advantages of the G-20 summit would be that we can tell the world that we are ready to organise any kind of event in the future."

The Group of Twenty (G20), founded in 1999 after the Asian Financial Crisis as a stage for finance ministers and central bank heads to discuss financial issues, is a premier forum for international economic cooperation. This year, India holds the presidency for the prestigious global summit, which is scheduled between September 9 and 10 in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

G20 team to manage 10,000 people

Stressing arrangements for delegates at the summit venue, the special secretary said that the team is prepared to manage 10,000 people at the summit. "And they (guests) are divided into many groups. One is for VIPs, heads of delegations, leaders, and ministers. After that accompanying delegation, country delegation. Other than that, we are expecting 2500-3000 media (personnel). Then there are Indian government employees," he said.

Emphasising the G20 Summit scheduled on September 9, Pardeshi added, "In a few hours, the G-20 summit will begin. Today was the day of arrival of state heads. A lot of presidents, prime ministers and ministers have arrived. And many will come throughout tonight. Tomorrow is a long and important day. Tomorrow's day (September 9) will begin with a ceremonial welcome of the leaders. After that, the inaugural session will continue till lunch. The Prime Minister will host a working lunch."