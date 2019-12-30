India Recalls Austria Envoy Renu Pall Who Spent Rs 15 Lakh A Month On Rent

The Ministry of External Affairs for financial irregularities and misuse of government funds recalled the Indian Ambassador to Austria, Renu Pall, who took an apartment on rent at Rs 15 lakh per month. Indian Foreign Service officer of 1988 batch, Renu Pall was about to complete her tenure in Austria in January.

An investigation ordered by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and conducted by the Ministry of External Affairs revealed that she incurred huge expenditure amounting to crores of rupees on her government residence in Austria without the ministry's permission. As per reports, the Ambassador had been “fraudulently claiming the VAT refunds and was misrepresenting facts in various permissions” sanctioned by the government.

A team led by the chief vigilance officer of CVC visited Vienna in September to conduct an investigation. The CVC submitted a report confirming financial irregularities, misappropriation of funds and breach of conduct rules by Austria Envoy.

Renu Pall was transferred to headquarters by the ministry on December 9 and has been restrained from carrying out any administrative duty or financial powers of an Ambassador. Pall will return to India from Vienna on Sunday evening.

Senior Official arrested for taking bribe of Rs 1 Lakh

In a similar incident, a senior official of the Mining Department was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs one lakh from a contractor after he applied for the release of his security and bank guarantee of Rs 20 lakh, DSP of Anti-Corruption Bureau in Bundi Tarun Kant Somani said.

Based on a complaint lodged by contractor Rajendra Kumar Sharma, sleuths of the ACB laid a trap and caught Panna Lal Meena, who was posted as Superintendent Mining Engineer in the department, red-handed while accepting the bribe, he said.

During the search at his house, the ACB sleuths recovered cash worth Rs 16 lakh and some property papers, the DSP said. Meena (54) had initially demanded a bribe of Rs two lakh from Sharma for releasing his security and bank guarantee of Rs 20 lakh, Somani added later the bribe amount was settled at Rs one lakh.

