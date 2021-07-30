'India Received Help From 52 Countries During COVID Second Wave': MoS MEA V Muraleedharan

As per a written reply by V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, India received help from 52 countries during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The countries came forward with offers of solidarity and assistance towards specific medicines and equipment that were not immediately available in India during the COVID second wave. The Centre said that material from 52 countries have been received to date. This statement was made in the Rajya Sabha on July 29, Thursday.

V Muraleedharan says India received help from 52 countries during the COVID second wave

V Muraleedharan said in his written reply that India has imported 31.5 lakh units of Sputnik Component 1 and 4.5 lakh units of Sputnik Component 2 vaccine to date. He said, "During the unprecedented crisis of the second wave of COVID pandemic, the International community came forward with offers of solidarity and assistance for specific medicines and equipment that weren't immediately available in country till such time our own domestic production improved". The Minister of State further added, "Foreign materials from 52 countries have been received till date including from government to government, private to government, private to private, Indian community associations and companies”. As per reports, the Sputnik vaccine being manufactured in India is to be made available to the public by September-October.

Donations for medical assistance received from countries; vaccines to be received in India from foreign countries

Muraleedharan said that donations from other countries to India were cleared through the Inter-Ministerial Committee. This committee includes representatives of the Ministry of Health, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Niti Aayog, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Some of the countries that helped India during the pandemic are Germany, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Russia, France, Thailand, Ireland, Romania, Bahrain, the UK and the United States, amongst others. While there is expected arrivals of vaccine doses from other countries, India has administered over 45 crore COVID 19 vaccine doses, in lieu of the government's goal of vaccinating the entire adult population in the country by the end of the year.

(IMAGE: PTI / UNSPLASH)