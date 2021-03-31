India Received Largest Share Of Home-made COVAX Vaccine meant For Poor Countries: UNICEF

Under the global programme for poor countries, India has so far received more than one-third of the nearly 28 million Indian-made AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses, as per UNICEF and vaccine alliance Gavi's data. The largest allotment of doses that India has supplied to the COVAX programme never actually left the country. Earlier this week, in order to meet domestic demand as infections rise--India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (SII) that poor countries around the world had been counting on.

According to UNICEF's data, India had so far received 10 million doses (the most of any country) of vaccine from COVAX, Nigeria following with about 4 million doses. Many poor countries that are entirely reliant on this programme have so far received little or no vaccine.

According to Gavi's report, in January India was allocated with the vaccine doses, more than a month before the WHO did-- when the country's drug regulator had approved the vaccine for emergency use. India is expected to receive about a fifth of the estimated 190 million to 250 million doses COVAX would distribute among poorer countries free of cost. Fifty million doses were meant to be delivered by April but after India's new export restrictions the order is much likely to be delayed.

As per the agreement between Gavi and the Serum Institute of India (SII), the SII has an agreement with COVAX to supply its licensed version of the AstraZeneca drug, which it sells as Covishield, to 64 lower-income economies. After India's decision to suspend major vaccine exports- it has alarmed many countries especially Africa and Asia. The head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control said earlier this week that they feel "helpless".

Vaccine Maitri

India's Vaccine Maitri programme that was started around two months ago, aims to help poor countries amid the global pandemic. In this brief period, the country has got delivered around six crore doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's indigenous vaccine to over 75 countries. Many countries have praised India for its efforts in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines across the world.

India will likely be in a better position to export vaccinations when the other vaccines which are mostly in their lap of approval hit the market.

(Image Credits: AP)