India Records 102 Fresh COVID-19 Infections, 3 Deaths, Active Cases At 1,823

India reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 with 3 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry website on Wednesday, February 15.

Two people died in Uttar Pradesh and one in Kerala, taking the total number of people who have died from the infection since the COVID-19 pandemic began to 5,30,756, according to the data uploaded at 8 AM.

Active cases in India

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 1,823 with a 0.08 percent daily positivity rate. The weekly rate stands at 0.09 percent.

The total number of Coronavirus cases reported as on February 15 is now 4.46 crore (4,46,84,376). While the total fatality rate is 1.19 percent, the recovery rate increased to 98.81 percent with 4,41,51,797 so far have recovered from the disease.

India continued ahead on the vaccination front with 220.63 crore doses administered so far, informed the Union Health Ministry website.

Persistent lung abnormalities after COVID-19?

In a recent study, it was revealed people who were infected from COVID-19 had continued lung abnormalities even two years after recovering from the disease.

The study based on CT Scans showed there are concerns that people who have recovered from COVID-19 may suffer long term organ damage, especially of the lungs. Globally, more than 600 million people have recovered from COVID-19. This is the first research paper with two-year follow-up data on COVID-19 lung effects, it said. It is published in the journal Radiology.

(Image: Unsplash, PTI)