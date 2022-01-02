India Records 21% Jump In COVID-19 Infection With 27,553 New Cases; Omicron Tally At 1,525

India witnessed an uptick in COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day, reporting a 21% jump in infections with 27,553 new cases on Saturday. The country's Coronavirus tally now stands at 3,48,89,132 with active cases (1,22,801) accounting for 0.35% of the total caseload. About 284 people died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry data. The daily positivity rate is currently at 2.55 per cent.

Delhi recorded a massive 50% jump in infections on Saturday, at 2,716, with around 3.64% of the tests returning positive. Notably, a high positivity rate is considered one of the first signs of an impending wave of infections. With daily multiplying cases, experts have already warned that India is likely to witness the third wave of infections soon.

Omicron cases rise to 1,525 in India

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases can be attributed to the spread of the Omicron variant that has infected nearly 1,525 people in India, since the first case was reported in November 2020, the Health Ministry said. Maharashtra and Delhi continue to be the worst-hit states of Omicron. Pertinently, so far, 560 people have recovered from the new strain.

Since it was first detected in South Africa last year, the Omicron variant has spread across the globe at lightning speed and is now present in over 106 countries. Early data indicates that the variant may be better at dodging some vaccine protections, spurring the rush to provide boosters.

Meanwhile, as many as 25,75,225 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, bringing India`s COVID-19 vaccination coverage to 145.44 Crore (1,45,44,13,005) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

Centre issues fresh guidelines to States

Amid an upward trajectory in the COVID-19 cases and its Omicron variant, the centre has issued fresh guidelines for states and union territories. In a letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised initiating the creation of field/makeshift hospitals to augment the availability of health infrastructure. "This can be done with coordination with DRDO and CSIR as well as the private sector, corporations, NGOs, etc," he said.

"A large number of positive cases may be eligible for home isolation. These cases would require effective follow-up and a clearly defined mechanism for prompt shifting to a health facility in case of deterioration in their health situation...Special teams to be constituted to monitor all home isolation cases, call centres, control rooms must aid outbound calling for monitoring such patients and ensuring that all such cases can be shifted to an appropriate health facility through dedicated ambulances," Centre added.