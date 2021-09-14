India Records 25,404 New COVID Cases, 37,127 Recoveries In Last 24 Hours

India has now reported a single-day rise of 25,404 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, September 14. The fresh infection tally has come down by 6.7 per cent compared to cases on Monday, September 13. This brought the total number of infections in the country to 3,32,89,579. According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the number of recoveries stood at 37,127.

According to figures updated at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the death toll from the pandemic has risen to 4,43,213, with 339 daily fatalities. The number of active cases has dropped to 3,62,207, accounting for 1.09% of all infections. According to the Health Ministry, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 97.58%.

COVID-19 cases in India

Up to September 13, a total of 54,44,44,967 samples for COVID-19 were examined, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). On Monday, a total of 14,30,891 samples were tested. The daily positivity rate was calculated to be 1.78 per cent. For the past 15 days, it has been less than 3%. The positivity rate for the week was 2.07per cent, which has now been below 3per cent from the past 80 days. Over the course of 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload was reduced by 12,062 cases.

Meanwhile, India’s vaccination tally has now crossed the 75 crore mark, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Monday. Calling it a major milestone, the minister linked the success to India's celebration of 75 years of its Independence -- Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. "Congratulations India! With PM Narendra Modi's 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' mantra, the world's biggest vaccination campaign has been relentlessly creating new dimensions. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, in the 75th year of independence, the country has crossed 75 crore doses of vaccination," Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi.

COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Kerala continues to lead with the most number of daily Coronavirus cases in the country. The state on Monday recorded 15,058 fresh cases. This is the first time the tally has come below the 20,000 mark. The state reported 99 deaths taking the total tally to 22,650. The TPR was recorded at 16.39 per cent as a total of 91,885 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in terms of overall COVID cases reported its lowest tally since February 9 with 2,740 fresh cases. The state also marked 27 deaths.

