India Records 30,570 New COVID Cases; Check Here For Active Cases In Kerala, Mumbai

According to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, India's overall infection tally has grown to 3,33,47,325, but the number of active cases has decreased to 3,42,923. According to figures provided by the ministry at 8 a.m., the death toll has risen to 4,43,928 people, with 431 daily fatalities. The number of active cases has reduced to 3,42,923, accounting for 1.03% of all infections, according to the ministry.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 97.64%. The active COVID-19 caseload was reduced by 8,164 cases in a 24-hour period, according to the data. Around additional 15,79,761 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Wednesday, September 15, bringing the overall number of such tests to 54,77,01,729, according to the report.

India records 30,570 while Kerala records 17,681 new COVID-19 cases

30,570 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in India. Out of the new infections, Kerala accounted for 17,681 COVID cases. The daily positive rate was 1.94 %. For the past 17 days, this has been below 3%. For the past 17 days, this has been below 3%. The optimism rate for the week was 1.93%. According to the health ministry, this figure has been below 3 % for 83 days.

The number of persons who have recovered from the disease has risen to 3,256,60,474, with a 1.33% case fatality rate. According to the ministry, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses provided in the country as part of the national vaccination programme has surpassed 76.57 crore. On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 infection count surpassed 20 lakh, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and one crore on December 19.

Mumbai records 514 new COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday, September 15, 514 new COVID cases were reported in Mumbai, the most since mid-July this year. This is the second month in a row that the number of new cases has surpassed 500. On September 8, 514 new cases of COVID have been reported in the city. The daily positivity rate was 1.71%, based on 29,886 tests taken in the previous 24 hours. Since September 1, it has been hovering around 1%. In addition, since the 10-day Ganpati celebration began on September 10, daily testing numbers have dropped below 30,000. According to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of registered crime cases in Mumbai decreased somewhat in 2020 compared to 2019. The number of instances decreased from 60,823 in the year before the pandemic to 58,676 in 2020, when the city was under heavy lockdown. In the Metros, only Delhi (2.62 lakh), Chennai (1.68 lakh), Ahmedabad (82,609), and Surat (59,604) had more cases than Mumbai.

