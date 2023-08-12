Last Updated:

India Records 38 Fresh Covid Cases, Active Caseload At 1,487

India's total Covid case tally is currently at 4.49 crore and the death toll is at 5.31 lakh, the data updated at 8 am on Saturday showed.

Press Trust Of India
Representative Image (Image: istock)


India witnessed a single-day rise of 38 fresh COVID-19 cases while the active caseload declined to 1,487, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,920 (5.31 lakh), the data updated at 8 am on Saturday showed.

India's total Covid case tally is currently at 4,49,96,236 (4.49 crore).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,62,829 (4.44 crore) while the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The case fatality rate currently stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far.

 

