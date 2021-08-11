India Records 38,353 New COVID-19 Cases, 497 Deaths In 24 Hours; Recovery Rate At 97.45%

The number of active Coronavirus cases in the country has dropped to 3.86 lakh, the lowest active caseload in the country in 140 days. Meanwhile, the country reported over 38,000 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, nearly 10,000 more than the previous day's total of over 28,000 new cases. In the previous 24 hours, 40,013 patients have recovered.

India reports 38,353 new cases in last 24 hours; Active caseload currently 3,86,351; lowest in 140 days. Recovery rate rises to 97.45% : Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/BNbnhm78JJ — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

COVID-19 cases in India

According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, August 11, India registered 38,353 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the country's overall caseload to 3,20,36,511. The country's death toll now stands at 4,29,279, with 497 people succumbing to the deadly infection in the last 24 hours. The country's total death toll today stands at 4,29,179. India's recovery rate has already reached 97.45%. The weekly positivity rate is still below 5%, currently at 2.34%. The daily positivity rate is 2.16%, and it has been less than 3% for the past 16 days.

Up until August 10, 48,50,56,507 samples had been tested for COVID-19, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). On Tuesday, 17,77,962 of these samples were examined.

COVID-19 situation in states

Kerala had the most cases with 21,119, followed by Maharashtra with 5,609, Tamil Nadu with 1,893 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 1,461 cases, and Karnataka with 1,338 cases. These five states accounted for 81.92% of all new cases, with Kerala alone accounting for 55.06%. Kerala had the most COVID-19-related deaths (152), followed by Maharashtra with 137 daily deaths. Meanwhile, a six-member central team that visited eight districts in Kerala has estimated that the state will have roughly 4.6 lakh COVID-19 cases from August 1 to August 20.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

More than 53.24 crore (53,24,44,960) vaccine doses have been distributed to States/UTs so far, according to the Union Health Ministry, with another 72,40,250 doses on the way. According to the data available, the total consumption, including wastages, is 51,56,11,035 doses. The ministry said that the States/UTs and private hospitals still have more than 2.25 Cr (2,25,03,900) in balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses to administer.

Picture Credit: ANI