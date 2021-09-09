Last Updated:

India Records 43,263 New COVID Cases In Past 24hrs, Over 72 Crore People Vaccinated So Far

India registered 43,263 fresh Coronavirus cases on September 8, which took the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,31,39,981, as per the Union Health Ministry.

India registered 43,263 fresh Coronavirus cases on Wednesday, September 8, which took the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,31,39,981. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases increased to 3,93,614 and the death toll has reached 4,41,749 after 338 people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours. Kerala registered more than 30,000 cases again after recording a slight dip in the past few days.

According to the ministry, the active cases comprise of 1.19% of the overall infections and the COVID-19 recovery rate of India stands at 97.48%. An increase of 2,358 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. On the positive side, India has recorded lesser than 50,000 daily cases for 74th consecutive day. On Wednesday, 18,17,639 COVID-19 tests were conducted taking the total cumulative tests conducted for the detection of COVID-19 in the country to 53,68,17,243.

The daily positivity rate that was recorded for Wednesday was 2.38% and it has been less than three percent for the last 10 days. The ministry said in their daily bulletin that the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.43% and it has been below three percent for the past 76 days. The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 3,23,04,618, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33%. Out of the new 338 fatalities related to COVID-19, 181 were from Kerala along with 65 from Maharashtra. Out of the total 4,41,749 deaths reported so far in the country, 1,37,962 were from Maharashtra, 37,458 from Karnataka, 35,073 from Tamil Nadu, 25,083 from Delhi, 22,863 from Uttar Pradesh, 22,001 from Kerala and 18,531 from West Bengal.

Vaccination status of the country 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive have exceeded 71.65 crores as India vaccinated 86,51,701 people the day before. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh vaccinated the most number of people in the past day with 15.03 lakh and 10.14 lakh doses respectively. Himachal Pradesh has already vaccinated its entire eligible population with at least one dose of the vaccine, while Delhi is extremely close to achieving that landmark as the states continue to fight vigorously against the virus.

