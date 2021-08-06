India Records 44,643 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Kerala Continues To Report Highest Surge

Union Health Ministry informed that India's active Coronavirus tally surged to 4.11 lakh on Thursday, August 5, after the country recorded a single-day jump of 42,982 new cases, with 533 deaths reported over the same period. On Wednesday, the government recorded 42,625 new COVID-19 cases and 562 deaths.

India reports 44,643 new #COVID19 cases, 41,096 recoveries and 464 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry



Active cases: 4,14,159

Total recoveries: 3,10,15,844



Total vaccination: 49,53,27,595

COVID-19 cases in India

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, India's total caseload is 3.18 crore, with 3.09 crore individuals having recovered from the virus. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 4.26 lakh, with a 1.34% case mortality rate.

Brief report of COVID-19 situation in India

Total cases: 3,18,12,114

Active cases: 4,11,076

Death toll: 4,26,290

Total recoveries: 3,09,74,748

Total vaccination: 48,93,42,295

COVID-19 vaccination India

The Health Ministry, on the other hand, stated that over 48.93 crore vaccination doses have been administered in India to date. It further stated that states and union territories (UTs) had received approximately 51.01 crore vaccines so far. The Ministry noted, "Cumulatively, 48,93,42,295 vaccine doses have been administered through 57,21,937 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 37,55,115 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. 51,01,88,510 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 48,60,15,232 doses as per data available at 8 am today."

Kerala continues to report a surge in cases

Kerala continued to see an increase in cases, with the southern state accounting for more than half of all new positives in India on Thursday. Kerala's state health department recorded 22,414 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 34.71 lakh. During the same time period, 108 fatalities were reported, bringing the total to 17,211. According to the state health department, there are currently 1.76 lakh active COVID-19 cases in Kerala, with over 32.77 lakh individuals having recovered from the virus. In response to the state's dire condition, the Kerala government has imposed "special intensified stringent lockdown restrictions" in places where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) is greater than 10. The state government will implement less rigorous limitations in places with a WIPR of less than ten.

