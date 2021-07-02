Last Updated:

India Records 46,617 New COVID-19 Cases; National Recovery Rate Crosses 97 Per Cent

India has recorded a single-day rise of 46,617 new Coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,04,58,251, as per the Health Ministry.

India has recorded a single-day rise of 46,617 new Coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,04,58,251, the Union Health Ministry data indicated on Friday. In addition, it also stated that the country's national recovery rate has crossed 97 per cent. Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,00,312 with 853 daily fatalities, the data added. 

India COVID-19 update 

In addition, the active case tally has further declines to 5,09,637, comprising 1.67 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.01 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. In the last 24 hours, a net decline of 13,620 cases has been recorded in the total number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. As for COVID-19 testing, 18,80,026 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 41,42,51,520.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.48  per cent. It has been less than five per cent for 25 consecutive days, while the weekly positivity rate has declined to  2.57 per cent, according to the health ministry. In a key positive development, the recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 50th consecutive days. The number of recovered people has surged to 2,95,48,302, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.31 per cent, the data stated. 

India Coronavirus vaccination update

India's vaccination coverage has reached nearly 34 crores. According to the Union Health Ministry's data on Thursday, more than 38.17 Lakh vaccine doses administered till 7 PM. In addition, more than 9.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the age group of 18-44, so far. Among this, 21.80 lakh beneficiaries from the 18-44 age group were administered their first dose. 

With PTI Inputs 

