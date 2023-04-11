India Records 5,676 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours; Check State-wise Numbers Here

India on Tuesday recorded a total of 5,676 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry. The overall active caseload tally has increased to 37,093. Notably, the country reported 5,880 COVID cases on Monday and 5,357 cases on Sunday. The death toll has increased to 5,31,000 with 21 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. There have been several states that have witnessed a sudden surge in cases.

Statewise COVID-19 cases

As per the official data, in the last 24 hours, around 8 states have reported cases above 1000 with Kerala having the highest number of active caseloads. Other Indian states are reporting below 1,000 cases as of April 11.

States Active Cases Deaths Kerala 13,745 2 Maharashtra 4,667 1 Delhi 2,338 3 Tamil Nadu 2,099 1 Gujarat 1,932 1 Haryana 1,928 1 Karnataka 1,673 2 Uttar Pradesh 1,282 0

India gears up for COVID-19

As India has been witnessing a surge in COVID cases, the Health Ministry has announced nationwide mock drills. The mock drills are being conducted to review the hospital preparedness in several public and private facilities across the country on Monday. The Health Ministry has also directed the state governments to examine the COVID-19 situation at a micro level and focus on the implementation of necessary steps for prompt and effective management of COVID-19.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has stated that the current surge in COVID-19 cases in the country may have been recorded due to the relaxation of infection-appropriate behaviour, low testing rates, and the emergence of a new variant of the virus, as per ANI. The IMA has asked the citizens not to panic and advised the people to maintain hygiene.

As per scientists, the XBB.1.16 variant of the Coronavirus is responsible for the current surge in cases. However, the infection is said to be mild in nature and may not lead to a rise in hospitalisations as Indians have already developed hybrid immunity due to vaccination. People are still being advised by the Centre to wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses. The Health Ministry has also directed the states and union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach to prevent the infection.