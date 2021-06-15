India Records 60,471 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest In 75 Days; Active Cases Below 10 Lakh

India recorded 60,471 new COVID19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest number in 75 days. So far, 1,17,525 persons have been recovered. According to the Union Health Ministry, there have been 2,726 deaths registered in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's overall number of cases has risen to 2,95,70,881. So far, 2,82,80,472 persons have been discharged. The total number of fatalities in the country is 3,77,031. There are now 9,13,378 active cases.

India reports 60,471 new #COVID19 cases (lowest after 75 days), 1,17,525 discharges & 2726 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 2,95,70,881

Total discharges: 2,82,80,472

Death toll: 3,77,031

Active cases: 9,13,378



Total Vaccination: 25,90,44,072 pic.twitter.com/tEfl3sfKB3 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2021

COVID-19 cases in India

So far, 25,90,44,072 persons have been vaccinated, according to the Union Health Ministry. Weekly Positivity Rate lowers to less than 5%, currently at 4.39 percent, as recovery rate rises to 95.64 percent. The daily positive rate is 3.45 percent, compared to less than 5% for 8 consecutive days, according to the Ministry of Health.

Up to June 14, a total of 38,13,75,984 samples were tested for COVID-19, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Of these, 17,51,358 samples were tested yesterday. According to the Union Health Ministry, the countrywide immunization drive has resulted in the administration of 25,90,44,072 vaccine doses.

COVID-19 situation in states

According to a health department bulletin, the national capital registered 131 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest since February 22, and 16 fatalities, with the positive rate dropping to 0.22 percent. On February 22, 128 cases were reported in Delhi. The 16 recent deaths are the fewest since April 5, when the sickness claimed the lives of 15 people. In the city, there are 3,226 active COVID-19 cases. There are up to 960 patients in home isolation. The total number of cases is 14,31,270, with a fatality toll of 24,839. According to the most recent data, approximately 14.03 lakh individuals had recovered from the virus.

Maharashtra recorded 10,442 Coronavirus positive cases, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 59,08,992, with 483 deaths bringing the total to 1,11,104, according to the health department. During the day, 7,504 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of patients recovered to 56,39, 271. According to the report, the state's recovery rate is 95.44 percent, with a case fatality rate of 1.88 percent. On Sunday, 2,12,536 tests were completed, bringing the total number of tests completed to 3,80,46,590. Currently, there are 1,55,588 active cases in the state. During the day, Mumbai reported 695 cases and 19 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 7,15,660 and the death toll to 15,183.

Picture Credit: PTI/RepresentativeImage