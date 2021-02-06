India Records 965 Earthquakes In 2020, Centre To Begin Pilot Study On Early-warning System

After India recorded 965 earthquakes in the year 2020, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who is also the Earth Sciences Minister in a written reply said that the Centre is considering taking up a pilot study on earthquake early-warning system. While replying to a question in Lok Sabha on Friday, the Union Minister said that once this study is approved, it will be conducted in collaboration with the United States Geological Survey.

READ | Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan Explains Why He Didn't Get Vaccinated On Day 1

Centre to take up a pilot study on earthquakes

While informing that a total of 965 earthquakes of magnitude 3 and above were recorded across the country in 2020, Harsh Vardhan said that as many as 13 out of 965 earthquakes were in the National Capital Region (NCR) and its vicinity. Stating that possibilities are currently being explored to take up a pilot study on earthquake early warning system in collaboration with the United States Geological Survey, he informed that an arm of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), has initiated a Magnetotelluric Geophysical Survey.

READ | Union Budget 2021: Harsh Vardhan Hails 'special Attention' To Health And Wellbeing Sector

Vardhan said, "This survey, being conducted in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and Dehradun-based Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, will involve interpretation of satellite imagery and geological field investigations in Delhi."

READ | 'Post-COVID World To Be Full Of Challenges', Warns Health Min Harsh Vardhan At WHO Meet

Pointing towards the Magnetotelluric Geophysical Survey, the Minister said that the purpose of this survey would be to identify and characterise the major seismic sources and/ or fault lines in Delhi-NCR. At present, the NCS monitors earthquake activity in and around the country with the help of a nationwide seismological network comprising 115 seismic stations, he added.

READ | 'TN Govt Deserves Highest Appreciation': Harsh Vardhan After Reviewing Vaccine Dry Run