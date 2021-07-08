India Records Fresh 45,892 COVID-19 Cases In 24hrs, States Health Ministry

India records 45,892 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by 1.50 percent active cases of the total number, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday, July 8 stated. Also, the death count stands at 4,05,028 with fresh 817 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours.

Press Release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India reports 45,892 new cases in the last 24 hours. With these numbers, the COVID-19 infection toll goes to 3,07,09,557. As per the Ministry's provided data, the active caseload standing at 4,60,740 followed by total recoveries of 2,98,43,825.

Furthermore, the recovery rate has increased to 97.18%, and 44,291 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. At the same time, the weekly positivity rate remains below 5% and currently stands at 2.37 %. Speaking on the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, the Health Ministry has reported that around 36.48 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far with 33,81,671 vaccine doses were given in the last 24 hours.

Also, the testing capacity has ramped up with 42.52 crore tests co1nducted to date. At the same time, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has provided details regarding the testing for COVID-19 which is a total of 42,52,25,897 up to Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

COVID-19 global situation

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has informed about the global death toll touching 4 million due to the fast-moving virus variants. Several states in India have reported new COVID-19 cases with Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh having the highest number of infections. According to the data shared by WHO as of wednesday, there have been 184,324,026 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection followed by the recent update of four million COVID-19 deaths.

(Source: ANI)