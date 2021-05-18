India Records Highest Ever Daily COVID-19 Recoveries, 27 States Show Decline In Cases

Quick links:
Image Credits: PTI
As India continues to fight the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some improvements have been recorded in the last 24 hours. These developments include recoveries, a decline in fresh cases across the country, increased number of people getting vaccinated, increase in the number of samples tested and the overall recovery rate and decline in cases in some states.
Even so, there are still some points of concern as India battles the second wave of Coonavirus. The concerns mainly pertain to the number of deaths in the country, regardless of the recovery figures. Here are five points of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 situation in India:
India's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 2,78,719 with a record 4,329 fresh fatalities, while the single day rise in coronavirus cases stood at 2.63 lakh, the lowest in 28 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The country reported 2,63,533 new cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,52,28,996, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 2,59,170 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours on April 20. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,15,96,512, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent, the data stated.
With PTI Inputs