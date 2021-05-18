India Records Highest Ever Daily COVID-19 Recoveries, 27 States Show Decline In Cases

As India continues to fight the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some improvements have been recorded in the last 24 hours. These developments include recoveries, a decline in fresh cases across the country, increased number of people getting vaccinated, increase in the number of samples tested and the overall recovery rate and decline in cases in some states.

Here are the key positive developments amid the second wave of Coronavirus

Highest ever daily recoveries reported in India in the last 24 hours

27 states show a decline in new cases in the past 24 hours

15 lakh vaccinations in the last 24 hours

The recoveries in the last 24 hours have outnumbered daily cases for a 7th time in eight days

The daily spike remained below the 3-lakh mark for the second time since April 26

Over 18 lakh samples tested in the past 24 hours

The country's recovery rate has touched 85.60 per cent

In Kerala, 78,336 daily active cases declined

In Maharashtra, 22,595 daily active cases declined

In Rajasthan, 18,019 daily active cases declined

In Uttar Pradesh, 13,971 daily active cases declined

Even so, there are still some points of concern as India battles the second wave of Coonavirus. The concerns mainly pertain to the number of deaths in the country, regardless of the recovery figures. Here are five points of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 situation in India:

India reports highest ever daily deaths due to Coronavirus

The country remains second after the United States to cross 25 million COVID-19 cases

The country's fatality rate remains at 1.10 per cent

Maharashtra recorded 1000 deaths in the last 24 hours

Six states saw over 200 deaths in the past 24 hours

COVID-19 in India

India's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 2,78,719 with a record 4,329 fresh fatalities, while the single day rise in coronavirus cases stood at 2.63 lakh, the lowest in 28 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The country reported 2,63,533 new cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,52,28,996, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 2,59,170 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours on April 20. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,15,96,512, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent, the data stated.

With PTI Inputs