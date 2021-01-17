India Records Highest Number Of COVID Vaccinations In Single Day, More Than US, UK: Centre

With India commencing the largest immunization drive in history on Saturday, the Health Ministry has stated that 17,072 beneficiaries received shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on day two of the inoculation. The vaccination drive was conducted in six states on Sunday across 553 sessions, as per the provisional data. The Health Ministry has also informed that the country registered the highest number of people vaccinated (2,07,229) in the world on a single day - which is also higher than the USA, UK & France.

With more than 17,000 people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine shot on Sunday, the total number of beneficiaries having received the vaccine in India till date has reached 2,24,301. The Health Minister also held a meeting with all states and Union Territories today to review the progress of the immunization drive, identify bottle-necks and plan corrective action. Moreover, the Ministry apprised on the adversities reported post-immunization and said that 447 such cases have been witnessed in the two days. Out of the 447, only three individuals have required hospitalization. Allaying fears over COVID-19 vaccines, the Centre assured that protocols have been laid in case of such events.

447 AEFIs reported

"We call it an AEFI (Adverse event following immunization) following the immunization is any unexpected occurrence which follows immunizations. It may or may not be related to the vaccine or vaccination process. Majority of adversities are mild in nature. Pain, mild swelling at the injection site, mild fever, body ache, nausea, dizziness and mild allergic reactions like rashes are considered to be minor AEFIs. Only a few AEFIs might require hospitalization which is classified under serious AEFIs. We have protocols laid out under the Universal Vaccination Programme in such cases. Protocols are also in place for investigation and casualty assessment," the Health Ministry said.

India kicks off COVID vaccination

Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker in Delhi, became the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in India after PM Modi flagged off the nationwide vaccination drive on Saturday, in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan at AIIMS Delhi. PM Modi launched the nationwide vaccine drive on Saturday via videoconferencing and congratulated the people of India on getting two 'Made in India' vaccines. With a limit of 100 beneficiaries per centre, vaccination drive got underway at 3006 locations in the 'world's biggest vaccine programme'. The government has already purchased 1.1 crore COVISHIELD vaccine doses and 55 lakh COVAXIN vaccine shots - aiming to vaccinate 3 crore frontline warriors, in the first phase.

