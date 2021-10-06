India Records Less Than 19,000 New COVID Cases Again; Active Caseload Lowest In 203 Days

India reported 18,833 fresh COVID-19 cases and 278 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. This brings the country's total COVID-19 count to 3,38,71,881 and the death toll to 4,49,538. With Wednesday's addition, India now has 2,46,687 active Coronavirus cases, the lowest in 203 days.

The active caseload accounts for 0.73% of all infections. In the last 24 hours, 24,770 persons have recovered from the virus, bringing India's overall recovery to 3,31,75,656. The recovery rate in India was 97.94% on Wednesday and is the highest since March 2020. In terms of COVID-19 testings, a total of 57,68,03,867 samples were tested up to October 30, with 14,09,825 samples tested on October 5 alone, according to ICMR data released on Wednesday.

COVID-19 cases in India

With a steady fall in the active COVID-19 cases, the daily numbers are also on a downward trend. Kerala, the highest contributor of the daily COVID cases is also showing a decline in the number of cases. Kerala reported 9,735 fresh cases on Tuesday. Another 151 people in the state succumbed to the virus and it took the death toll to 25,677. Kerala is followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal in terms of total COVID-19 cases. The states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu recorded 2,401 and 1,499 cases respectively.

COVID vaccination in India

India has successfully administered 92,17,65,405 crore COVID-19 vaccines as part of the world's largest inoculation campaign, thus achieving another landmark after crossing the 90 crore mark. In the last 24 hours, 59,48,360 of these were administered. More than eight months after launching the COVID-19 vaccination program, India completed delivering both doses of the vaccine to over 25% of the country's estimated adult population.

Meanwhile, the Central government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost. As per that, more than 87.25 crores (87,25,58,985) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and via the direct state procurement category. More than five crore (5,00,47,650) unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states/UTs.