India Records Over 1.2 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases & 3,380 Deaths; Lowest In Nearly 2 Months

On Saturday, June 5, India's daily new COVD-19 cases dropped sharply, with the country recording 11,835 fewer infections than on Friday. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 1,20,529 new COVID-19 cases today, down from 1,32,364 infections yesterday, bringing the country's total infection count to 2,86,94,879. However, the country witnessed 3,380 deaths in the span of 24 hours taking the cumulative number of fatalities to 3,44,082.

Coronavirus cases in India

The number of active cases in India has dropped to 15,55,248 in the previous 24 hours, a fall of 80,745 instances. For the past nine days, the number of active cases in the country has been less than 2 lakhs. The daily positivity rate falls to 5.78%, remaining below ten percent for the 12th day in a row, while the weekly positivity rate sits at 6.89%. Meanwhile, for the 23rd day in a row, recoveries have outnumbered daily new cases, with India seeing 1,97,894 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry. India's recovery count has reached 2,67,95,549, with a recovery rate of 93.38%. Until June 4, a total of 36,11,74,142 samples were tested, with 20,84,421 samples tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

COVID-19 vaccination update in India

As per today's 7 pm provisional report, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country had surpassed 22.75 Cr (22,75,67,873). Today, June 5, the first dose of COVID vaccination was given to 16,23,602 people aged 18 to 44, while the second dose was given to 31,217 people in the same age bracket. Since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, a total of 2,58,45,901 people have got their first dose and a total of 1,18,299 have gotten their second dose throughout 37 states/UTs.

More than 10 lakh people between the ages of 18 and 44 have received the first dosage of COVID vaccination in Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Union Health Ministry in its official release said, "The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level."

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI/RepresentativeImage