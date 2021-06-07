India Records Over 1 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest In 61 Days

With just over 100,000 new infections reported across India on Sunday, June 7, daily cases in the country dropped to its lowest level in over two months, highlighting the country's recovery from the devastating second wave of the virus outbreak. India reported 1,00,636 new Coronavirus cases today, down from 1.14 lakh infections yesterday, bringing the country's total infection count to 2,89,09,975. However, 2,427 people died in the period of 24 hours, bringing the total number of people killed to 3,49,186.

COVID-19 cases in India

The number of active cases in the country has been less than 2 lakhs for the past nine days. The daily positivity rate drops to 6.34%, remaining below 10 percent for the 14th consecutive day, while the weekly positivity rate is 6.821 percent. Meanwhile, recoveries have outnumbered daily new cases for the 25th day in a row, with India recording 1,74,399 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry. With a recovery rate of 93.94 percent, India's recovery count has reached 2,71,59,180 people. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, testing capacity substantially ramped up with 36.6 crore tests conducted so far.

COVID-19 vaccination drive in India

As part of the nationwide immunization drive, the Indian government has been supplying free COVID vaccines to states and union territories. In addition, the Indian government has made direct vaccination buying easier for states and union territories. Vaccination, along with Test, Track, Treat, and COVID Appropriate Behaviour, is an important part of the Government of India's overall pandemic containment and management plan, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the official release, India inoculated 23,27,86,482 vaccination jabs so far with ... vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

According to the strategy, the Government of India will acquire 50% of all Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) authorized vaccine doses from any producer every month. It would continue to provide these dosages to state governments at no expense, as it had done previously, the release added. More than 24 crore vaccine doses have been distributed to States/UTs by the Indian government, both free of charge and through direct state procurement.

Picture Credit: PTI