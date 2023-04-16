India Records Slight Dip In COVID-19 Cases, 10,093 New Infections Recorded In 24 Hours

India on Sunday, April 16 recorded a slight dip in the number of daily COVID-19 cases. A total of 10,093 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the latest bulletin of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. On Saturday, 10,753 cases were reported, whereas, on Friday, the daily addition was 11,109 cases.

COVID-19 | India records 10,093 new cases in 24 hours; active caseload stands at 57,542



Active caseload reaches 57,542

With the addition of 10,093 new cases, the number of active cases in India reached 57,542, which is 0.13 percent of the total cases. The aggregate COVID-19 case count in India currently stands at 4.48 crore (4,48,18,115).

The death toll has risen to 5,31,114 with 23 deaths in the last 24 hours, increasing the fatality rate to 1.19 percent, according to the data from the Ministry. There was also a marginal drop in the new cases in Maharashtra with the state recording 660 new Coronavirus infections and two deaths yesterday, as per the health bulletin. A day before, the state had 1,152 new cases and four fatalities.

In the national capital, new infections of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours were 1,386. On Friday, 1,527 cases were recorded, read the health bulletin from the Ministry. India witnessed 6,248 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total discharges in the country stand at 4,42,29,459 as the recovery moves to 98.68 percent.

COVID-19 vaccination coverage

On the vaccination front, in the past 24 hours, 807 vaccine doses were administered taking the total doses of inoculation to 220.66 crores. On Sunday, 23 people died from COVID-19 taking the death to 5,31,114 with the fatality rate at 1.19%.

On the testing front, about 1,79,853 Coronavirus tests were done in the last 24 hours, the website added.