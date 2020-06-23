Post Harassment Of Officials, India Reduces Pak High Commission's Staff Strength By 50%

The Narendra Modi-led government in a big diplomatic move on Tuesday decided to reduce the staff strength in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi by 50%. This development comes in the wake of the officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad being harassed by the Pakistani authorities. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that India too would reduce its presence in Pakistan to the same proportion. The Charge d’ Affaires of Pakistan, who was summoned on Tuesday, was informed that this decision has to be implemented in 7 days' time.

MEA reveals reasons for the latest move

The Pakistani Charge d’Affaires was reminded that India has repeatedly voiced concerns about the activities of the officials of its High Commission. The MEA recalled that some officials had been apprehended in acts of espionage and maintained dealings with terrorist organizations. It cited the example of two Pakistani officials being caught red-handed and expelled on May 31, 2020. At the same time, the MEA accused Pakistan of carrying out a sustained campaign to intimidate the officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad from carrying on their legitimate diplomatic functions.

To buttress this point, it highlighted the recent abduction of two Indian officials at gunpoint. It revealed that the aforesaid officials had provided graphic details of the barbaric treatment experienced by them at the hands of Pakistani agencies. Maintaining that Pakistan's behaviour was not in conformity with the Vienna Convention and bilateral agreements on the treatment of diplomatic and consular officials, the MEA stressed that this was an intrinsic element of a larger policy of supporting cross-border terrorism and violence.

Incidents of harassment

In Islamabad, India's Chargé d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was closely followed during his morning walk and tailed by motorbikes when he visited a market and shops on the same day. Also, an Indian High Commission official was tailed by vehicles aggressively when he visited a nearby market. In another instance, a local employee of the Indian High Commission was interrogated when he came out of the residential complex of the diplomats. On June 15, two Indian officials were arrested in an alleged hit-and-run incident. After India lodged a strong protest over the abduction and torture of the officials, they were released.

