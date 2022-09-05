India Refrained From Enhancing Ties With Israel Due To Vote Bank Politics: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar lauded the foreign policy that 'evolved under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi' which keeps national interest over 'vote bank politics'. The crucial remarks from Jaishankar came during an event in Gujarat, where he voiced India had distanced itself from enhancing relations with Israel 'due to some political reasons' even though it has larger benefits.

Notably, he targeted the previous governments, which Jaishankar underscored had restrained themselves from building better relations due to vote bank politics. However, he declared that 'time is gone'. He accentuated that it was PM Modi who had first visited Israel and added the foreign policies under his tenure have boosted tremendously.

"Due to some political reasons, we had to restrict ourselves from enhancing relations with Israel. PM Modi was 1st Indian Prime Minister who went to Israel... The time has gone when we used to keep national interest aside for vote bank politics," said EAM Jaishankar.

Further, he lauded the initiative taken by PM Modi and said the world is now recognising the strength of India due to its core beliefs, confidence and attitude. EAM also said that he would 'envy' the Foreign Minister who takes up the position in 2047.

"I will envy the person who is the Foreign Minister in 2047, but I will tell you one thing, to be the Foreign Minister of Narendra Modi govt is also a great strength. There are core beliefs, confidence and attitude, and the world is recognising it," the minister added.

PM Modi visited Israel for the first time in 2017

It is worth noting that the political ties between the two countries are friendly. Prime Minister Modi undertook a historic first-ever visit by an Indian PM to Israel from 4-6 July 2017, during which the relationship was upgraded to a strategic level and seven Agreements/MoUs were signed in the fields of R&D innovation, water, agriculture and space. Later, the then Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, made a visit to New Delhi in 2018.

During his visit, four G2G agreements on cyber security, oil & gas cooperation, film co-production and air transport were signed, along with five other semi-government agreements. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, there are over 300 investments from Israel in India mainly in the high-tech domain and agriculture. These investments are varied in nature - manufacturing plants; R&D centres; subsidiaries etc. "There is a growing preference for Israeli companies in sectors such as water technologies, homeland security and real estate in addition to traditional areas such as agriculture, chemicals," according to MEA.

