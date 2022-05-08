In a key development, the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka refuted the reports suggesting that the Sri Lankan government used the Line of Credit extended by India to import water cannon vehicles. Issuing a statement, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka labelled the reports as "factually incorrect" and asserted that India had provided no canon vehicles to Sri Lanka under a credit line. The statement of the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka comes as the island nation is undergoing an unprecedented economic crisis.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka mentioned that the credit line of USD 1 billion to Sri Lanka is aimed to assist the people of the island nation with the availability of food, medicines and other essential items in view of the ongoing crisis. In a series of tweets, the Indian High Commission stressed that these 'incorrect' reports will not make a 'constructive contribution' to the efforts carried out by the government of India to help Sri Lanka amid economic and political turmoil. The Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka tweeted, "Credit line of USD 1 billion to Sri Lanka is intended to help the people of Sri Lanka with the availability of food, medicines and other essential items required by the people of Sri Lanka in the current situation. Such incorrect reports don’t make any constructive contribution to the cooperation and efforts undertaken to address the ongoing challenges faced by the people of Sri Lanka." In order to help Sri Lanka amid the ongoing crisis, India on May 4, provided 40,000 metric tonnes of petrol to the island nation to help ease the fuel shortage. So far, India has delivered around 4,40,000 metric tonnes of various types of fuel, according to the Indian High Commission.

We have seen reports that a water canon vehicle was imported by Government of #SriLanka under a credit line extended by Government of #India.These reports are factually incorrect. No water canon vehicles have been supplied by #India under any of the credit lines extended by(1/3) — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 7, 2022

Delivering on #India's commitment to the people of #SriLanka, close to 40,000 MT of petrol reached #Colombo today. With this 🇱🇰 has received around 440,000 MT of various types of fuel from 🇮🇳 More to follow!!! pic.twitter.com/iwq17L5b4H — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 4, 2022

Economic crisis in Sri Lanka

Responding strongly to the Rajapaksa government's inaction amidst the worsening economic turmoil, civilians in Sri Lanka have taken to the streets demonstrating, with many protests ending in clashes between the police personnel. It is pertinent to mention here that Sri Lanka is facing an acute economic crisis with shortages of food, fuel and other essential services. It is reported that the economy of the country has been severely impacted owing to foreign exchange shortages. In the latest update, the students of the University protested outside parliament on May 7, and demanded that the government led by Rajapaksa needs to step down. Amid the protests, Sri Lankan Parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena had adjourned the session until May 17, according to ANI. Meanwhile, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a state of emergency in the island nation from May 6 at midnight. The decision came in the wake of massive protests in Sri Lanka, demanding the resignation of the country's Prime Minister and President.

Inputs from ANI