India Registers 42,766 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 1206 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

India reported 45,892 new COVID infections and 817 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,07,09,557 and toll to 4,05,028. Currently, there are 4,60,704 active cases, as informed by the Union Health Ministry. The active cases comprise 1.50 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 96.08 per cent.

The country's weekly positivity rate dropped to 2.37 percent, while the daily positivity rate was 2.42 percent, less than 3% for the 17th day in a row, according to the health ministry. The testing capacity has been increased, with 42.52 crore tests conducted so far, according to the ICMR. Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 37 crore on July 9 as the country inoculated 30,55,802 doses of COVID vaccines in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 state-wise tally

The 1206 total fatalities include 738 from Maharashtra, 130 from Kerala and 68 from Karnataka. A total of 4,07,145 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,25,034 from Maharashtra, 35,731 from Karnataka, 33,322 from Tamil Nadu, 25,011 from Delhi, 22,689 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,886 from West Bengal and 16,168 from Punjab. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

India's Vaccination Drive crosses 37 crore mark

On Friday, 175 days after the countrywide inoculation drive began on January 16, India's COVID vaccine coverage surpassed 37 crore (37,19,25,602). Over 11.33 crore vaccination doses have been given out to people between the ages of 18 and 44. Until 7 p.m. on Friday, July 9 more than 27.86 lakh vaccine doses had been provided, including 13,28,636 first shots and 1,24,570 second vaccinations. Since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination effort, a total of 10,98,62,585 people between the ages of 18 and 44 have received their first dose, with 35,08,932 receiving their second dose throughout 37 states/UTs.