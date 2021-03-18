India Registers Highest Daily Covid spike Of 2021; records 35,871 New Coronavirus Cases

In a worrisome situation for India, the country recorded 35,871 new cases of Covid-19 as per the Union Health Ministry's daily Coronavirus update released on March 18. It is the highest single-day spike of the year 2021, pushing the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases of India to 11,474,605, while the active cases stand at 252,364.

India has recorded more than 20,000 cases for the eighth day in a row, indicating a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and a likely second wave.

As many as, 11,063,025 patients have recovered from the Covid-19 infection so far, out of which 17,741 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. The March 18 Coronavirus update rings a worrisome situation as 172 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus deaths to 159,216.

India is observing a possible second wave of Covid-19 scare at a time when 37,143,255 people have already been administered Covid-19 vaccines nationwide.

Maharashtra continues to power a spike in new coronavirus cases. In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra registered 23,179 more people testing positive for Covid-19. The state also recorded 84 more deaths due to Covid-19 taking the total death toll to 53,080.

'5 states of India responsible for nearly three-fourths of Covid-19 cases'

Recently, it was revealed that 5 states of India are responsible for nearly three-fourths of India's Covid-19 cases. Union Health Ministry had stated that Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu account for 78.41 percent of the new infections.

Fresh restrictions by the Maharashtra state government

In order to curb the fresh spike in Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra State government on March 15 had imposed fresh restrictions. In its fresh restrictions, the Maharashtra state government stated that not more than 50 people will be allowed for a wedding and up to 20 people will be allowed for a funeral. For home isolation of Covid patients, a board should be put on the door for 14 days from the beginning and a home quarantine stamp should be affixed on the positive patient.

It also asked all offices in the state to compulsorily run with only 50 percent attendance except for health and essential services. No social, cultural, and political gathering will be allowed and any violation may attract the same action as hotels and restaurants.