India Reiterates 'J&K, Ladakh Will Be Integral & Inalienable' Part, Slams Pakistan At UNGA

Pakistan who has the habit of raking up its propaganda over the border issue at every international forum got a befitted response from India at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). India on Monday asserted the entire Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh are and will always be an integral part of the country.

Responding to Pakistan's recent statement on the border areas of J&K and Ladakh, an Indian representative at the UN stated, "Irrespective of what the representative of Pakistan believes or covets, the entire Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India".

He added, "We expect nothing new from this delegation that harbours a deep sense of insecurity and orchestrated hatred for India and our secular credentials and values that my country stands for".

"Irrespective of what the representative of Pakistan believes or covets, the entire Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India," says Indian representative at UN General Assembly



However, this is not the first time Pakistan has raked up the Kashmir issue at UNGA. Earlier this year, a Pakistani diplomat Munir Akram who was explaining his vote at UNGA concerning the Russia-Ukraine war brought up the issue of Kashmir, in a bid to draw a connection between the two situations. While, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj slammed Pakistan's "pointless remark" and accused the country of misusing the UN forum.