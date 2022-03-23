India Rejects China's 'uncalled' Remarks On J&K At OIC Meet; 'no Locus Standi To Comment'

Taking note of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's references to Jammu and Kashmir in his address at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Pakistan's Islamabad, India on Wednesday rejected Beijing's comment on J&K, asserting that the matter related to the union territory was entirely internal to the country. India's response to Wang Yi's comments came in the midst of hectic consultations between the two sides over a possible visit by him to New Delhi in the next two days.

MEA rejects China's J&K reference at OIC meet

"We reject the uncalled reference to India by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at the opening ceremony," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, in response to the Chinese Foreign Minister's reference to J&k in his speech at the OIC meeting.

Bagchi said that matters in relation to the UT are "entirely" internal affairs of India. "Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from the public judgement of their internal issues," he said. The MEA was responding to media queries remarks by Wang. "On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope," Wang said at the OIC meeting.

Pakistan rakes up Kashmir & Palestine; stays mum on Uyghur torture in China

During the OIC meet in Islamabad, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Palestine and Kashmir issue. However, he remained silent about China's mass imprisonment of Uyghur Muslims. China, which is attending the OIC session as a Special Guest at the invitation, is accused of mistreating Uyghurs.

"Honourable Foreign Ministers, we have failed both Palestinians and the people of Kashmir. I am sad to say we have been able to make no impact at all. They don’t take us seriously. We are DIVIDE HOUSE and those powers know it," Khan said.

He added, "In Kashmir, the international community promised them their right to decide via plebiscite, that right was never given to them. In fact, the special status of Kashmir was taken away from them illegally by India on August 5, 2019, but nothing happened. I am not talking about altering foreign policies, we have our own, but on core issues, I am asking OIC unless we have a united front, the things like Palestine will happen."