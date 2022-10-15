India Rejects Global Hunger Index Report; Slams It For Being 'disconnected From Reality'

After India slipped to the 107th position in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022 of 121 countries from its 2021 position of 101st, the Indian government on October 15 rejected its ranking and said that the report suffers serious methodological issues and is disconnected from ground reality. The Ministry of Women and Child Development in its statement also stated that the report has deliberately ignored the efforts made by the government to ensure food security for the population.

The Ministry in its statement said that the matter was taken up with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) not to use such estimates based on FIES (Food Insecurity Experience Scale) survey module data in July 2022 as the statistical output of the same will not be based on merit. "Though an assurance was forthcoming that there will be further engagement on this issue, the publication of the Global Hunger Index report irrespective of such factual considerations is regrettable," the statement added.

"A consistent effort is yet again visible to taint India’s image as a nation that does not fulfil the food security and nutritional requirements of its population. Misinformation seems to be the hallmark of the annually released Global Hunger Index," the statement said, adding, "The Global Hunger Report 2022 released by Concern Worldwide and Welt Hunger Hilfe, non-government organisations from Ireland and Germany respectively, has ranked India at 107 among 121 countries. The index is an erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from serious methodological issues."

The statement by the Ministry of Women and Child Development further stated, "The report is not only disconnected from ground reality but also chooses to deliberately ignore efforts made by the government to ensure food security for the population, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Notably, the government last year also slammed the report and called it "shocking" and "devoid of ground reality". The government in 2021 as well accused the Global organisation of using an unscientific methodology to calculate the Global Hunger Index.

As per the Global Hunger Index 2022, India ranked 107th out of 121 countries and is behind its neighbours Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. India last year stood at the rank of 101. The website of the Global Hunger Index on October 15 informed that 17 countries, including China, Turkey and Kuwait, shared the top rank with a GHI score of less than five.

After the GHI revealed India's 107th position among 121 nations, Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament P Chidambaram on October 15 took a swipe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for ignoring the real issues.

Questioning the Centre, the Congress leader said, "When will the Hon'ble PM address real issues like malnutrition, hunger, and stunting and wasting among children? 22.4 crore people in India are considered undernourished. India's rank in the Global Hunger Index is near the bottom -- 107 out of 121 countries."

Further strengthening his attack, he said, "Our score has worsened since 2014 in the eight years of the Modi government. 16.3% of all Indians are undernourished, meaning they do not get enough food."

