Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday hosted the Indian Ocean Region Plus (IOR+) Defence Ministers’ Conclave in Gandhinagar, on the sidelines of the DefExpo 2022 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. Speaking at the event, the Defence Minister noted that India is the only country that has an ocean named after it. Taking the example of Russia Ukraine crisis, he also talked about how the entire world gets affected when the peace and security of any region get threatened. Explaining India's foreign policies, Singh reiterated that India unequivocally rejects any hierarchical conception of global order and the pretensions of moral superiority in international relations, adding that "we believe in a win-win paradigm of international relations."

India ready to export weapons to friendly IOR countries: Rajnath Singh

Singh further added that Centre's commitment to building capacities of partner countries by providing ships, maritime aircraft, coastal radar and other surveillance systems, training, access to Indian shipyards and availability of trained manpower for indigenous development of similar capacities. He stated, "Aerospace and Defence sector in India has come a long way, with private and public sector industries at the forefront of developing state-of-the-art technologies."

Giving the example of the commissioning of the first indigenously constructed Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant, induction of the indigenously developed Attack Helicopter and Prachand, the Defence Minister said, "India is ready to supply various types of Missile systems, Light Combat Aircrafts and Helicopters, Multi-Purpose Light Transport aircraft, Warship and Patrol Vessels, Artillery Gun systems, Tanks, Radars, Military Vehicles, Electronic Warfare Systems and other weapons systems to the friendly IOR countries."

Notably, the Indian Ocean Region plus conclave was an important event held on the sidelines of DefExpo 2022. The conclave aimed at promoting peace, security, prosperity and defence cooperation throughout the region and establishing new defence and industrial partnerships. Notably, 75 countries participated in the DefExpo 2022.

DefExpo 2022

DefExpo 2022 is India's biggest-ever defence exhibition till date exclusively featuring Indian companies. The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar on Wednesday. It aims at supporting, showcasing and forging partnerships for the Indian aerospace and defence manufacturing sectors to achieve the overall objective of catering to domestic requirements while fulfilling the needs of friendly foreign countries.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "This event of DefExpo-2022 is drawing such a grand picture of new India, whose resolution we have taken in Amritkal. There is also the development of the nation in this, there is also the participation of the states. It also has youth power and youthful dreams. It also has youthful resolve and youthful potential. There is hope for the world, there are opportunities for cooperation for friendly countries."