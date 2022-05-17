India Rejects OIC's Remarks On Jammu & Kashmir; ‘Stop Communal Agenda On Behalf Of Nation’

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) rejected Organization of the Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) comments on Jammu and Kashmir, and said that the organisation should refrain from running its communal agenda on behalf of a particular country.

Rejecting the OIC’s comments on J&K, the External Affairs Ministry said that the organisation should refrain from running its communal agenda on behalf of a particular country. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on May 16 tweeted and said that the changing of electoral boundaries in Jammu and Kashmir is a contravention of the 4th Geneva convention and UN resolutions.

#OIC General Secretariat expresses deep concern over #India’s attempts to redraw the electoral boundaries of the #Indian Illegally Occupied #Jammu and #Kashmir, altering the demographic structure of the territory and violating the rights of the #Kashmiri people. pic.twitter.com/XsUqjEIsLA — OIC (@OIC_OCI) May 16, 2022

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) showed strong objection to the unwarranted remarks from OIC and stated, "We are dismayed that the OIC Secretariat has once again made unwarranted comments on the internal affairs of India. As in the past, the Government of India categorically rejects the assertions made by the OIC Secretariat on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral and inalienable part of India. OIC should refrain from carrying out its communal agenda vis-à-vis India at the behest of one country.”

OIC objects to delimitation in Jammu & Kashmir

OIC showing concern over the delimitation exercise in J&K said, “OIC General Secretariat expresses deep concern over India’s attempts to redraw the electoral boundaries of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, altering the demographic structure of the territory and violating the rights of the Kashmiri people.” The OIC further added that the redrawing of the electoral boundaries in Jammu and Kashmir is a direct violation of the relevant UN Security Council Resolution and International Law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

Pakistan Assembly passes resolution against delimitation in J&K

The Pakistani assembly passed a resolution on May 12 denouncing the order passed by the J&K Delimitation Commission. The resolution moved by the Ministry of Foreign affairs stated, "The delimitation commission seeks to convert the Muslim majority of IIOJK into minority and further marginalise, disenfranchise and disempower the Kashmiri population."

Earlier, Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wrote to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over the delimitation and expressed the step as a sinister ploy to reduce the representation of Muslims and urged the global body to take immediate cognisance of the serious ramifications of the delimitation.

Meanwhile, the Supreme court sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission on a petition of two Kashmiri residents challenging the government’s decision to constitute the commission.

