India Rejects Resolution Adopted By Pakistan's National Assembly

The Government of India on Tuesday strongly rejected the resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act and the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. The government termed it as Pakistan’s interference in the internal affairs of India.

The statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs stated that the "Resolution adopted by Pakistan’s National Assembly on December 16, makes references to matters that are entirely the internal affairs of India." The MEA also went on to categorically reject the Resolution made by Pakistan.

MEA's statement also said that it was a thinly-veiled attempt by Pakistan to further its false narrative on the issue of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Exposing Pakistan for its support to terrorists and abetting the cross border terrorist activities in India, the MEA statement stated that the passage of the resolution by the Pakistan National Assembly seeks to provide justification for Pakistan’s unrelenting support for cross-border terrorist activities in India.

“We are confident that such attempts will fail”, the statement read.

READ | MEA tells Imran Khan to 'Pay attention to Pak matters' after Pak PM condemns India's CAB

'Pakistan should engage in serious self-introspection'-MEA

Hitting out strongly at Pakistan, the MEA statement further called the Resolution to be a poorly disguised effort to divert attention from Pakistan’s appalling treatment and persecution of its religious minorities. The demographics of these minorities, whether Hindu, Christian, Sikh or other faiths, in Pakistan, speak for themselves.

MEA also went on to say that Pak's Resolution intentionally mischaracterizes the objectives of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

“This Act gives citizenship to foreigners from selected countries who are persecuted religious minorities. It does not take away the citizenship of any Indian irrespective of her or his faith”, it said.

The statement said that it was laughable that the National Assembly of Pakistan, that has itself passed discriminatory legislation against religious minorities, should point fingers at others. The Ministry of External Affairs asked Pakistan to engage in serious self-introspection rather than to falsely accuse others of what they are guilty of.

MEA's statement read, "Pakistan would do well to remember that India is the world’s largest democracy, that all its Governments have been freely and fairly elected through the universal adult franchise, and that all Indians irrespective of faith enjoy equal rights under the Constitution. We urge Pakistan to similarly aspire to these ideals."

READ | Sitaram Yechury questions PM Modi's 'obsession with Pakistan', calls CAA 'discriminatory'

READ | Pakistan govt illegally trying to merge PoK with Punjab province: Activist