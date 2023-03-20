India Reminds US Of 'basic Obligation' After Attack On Indian Consulate In San Francisco

India lodged a strong protest with the United States over the vandalism of the property of the Consulate General of India in California's San Francisco on Monday during a demonstration by pro-Khalistan supporters against the Punjab Police's crackdown on Waris Punjab De Chief and self-styled radical preacher Amritpal Singh.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared the information through a press note.

The ministry said through the press note, "In a meeting with the US Charge d’Affaires in New Delhi, India conveyed its strong protest at the vandalisation of the property of the Consulate General of India, San Francisco."

"The US Government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents," said the ministry.

Further the ministry said, "Our Embassy in Washington DC also conveyed our concerns to the US State Department along similar lines."

The attack on the Consulate General of India's property in San Francisco came soon after a bunch of Khalistan supporters pulled down the Indian national flag at the Indian High Commission building in London. Several videos of the incident surfaced, wherein a huge mob was seen attacking the Indian Consulate, while loud Punjabi music blared in the background.

The vandaliser also spray-painted a huge graffiti of 'Free Amritpal' on the outer wall of the building. India has conveyed strong protest with the US and asked for appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.